Village of Cache Creek enacts water restrictions to reduce strain on infrastructure

Photo: Shayna Van Tine Debris could be seen littering Highway 1 in Cache Creek on Thursday.

UPDATE: 12:17 p.m.

The Village of Cache Creek is enacting water restrictions as its infrastructure is under “extreme stress” due to ongoing flooding.

In an update issued Friday afternoon, the village instructed residents to limit their water use to cooking and personal hygiene where possible.

“Please restrict all water use to emergency use until further notice,” the statement said.

“Our infrastructure is under extreme stress at this time. In order to maintain it we must conserve where we can.”

The village said there are no concerns with water potability, and restrictions are being put in place to preserve water and sewer systems.

“Every drop of water we can conserve and every flush we can prevent helps keep these systems functioning. These items are critical to public safety and fire prevention.”

Mayor John Ranta told Castanet on Thursday night while river levels are still high, floodwaters have decreased.

ORIGINAL: 4:00 a.m.

Floodwater levels in Cache Creek decreased “dramatically” on Thursday, according to the village’s mayor.

The community has been dealing with flooding since Saturday, when a swollen Cache Creek filled culverts with debris and caused water to flow onto streets and into properties.

“When I left this morning, it appeared to me as if the water was worse than the day before,” Mayor John Ranta told Castanet late Thursday night.

“Coming back tonight, the change has been quite dramatic.”

Notably, Ranta said water is no longer flowing over the highways. Highway 1 and Highway 97 had been closed due to the flooding, but both reopened on Thursday.

The water is still high, though. Ranta said a river is still flowing around Cache Creek’s firehall.

Ranta said he thinks the recovery effort will take “weeks, if not months.”

On Thursday, B.C. Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness Bowinn Ma said Victoria will help Cache Creek through the recovery process and with flood mitigation work to prevent future disasters.