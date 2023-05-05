Flooding continues to impact Cache Creek properties, highways all back open single-lane

Photo: Shayna Van Tine Debris could be seen littering Highway 1 in Cache Creek on Thursday.

UPDATE: 5:50 p.m.

An update from the Village of Cache Creek early Friday evening said crews halted the flow of water through the community's fire hall earlier today, using rocks to push the flow back into the creek.

All highways are now reported to be back open to single-lane alternating traffic.

The village said all traffic from the south must merge into a single lane as it enters Cache Creek as a number of near misses were witnessed today.

"Drive carefully and slowly through town, and be mindful of heavy equipment working on the highway," they added.

Twenty-two properties remain on evacuation order, while 11 are on evacuation alert. The village said RCMP and private security are actively monitoring these properties both day and night.

Electricity has been restored to the post office.

Plans are for Cache Creek Elementary School to reopen on Monday.

Anyone in need of ESS assistance can head to McArthur Island Park in Kamloops only.

Further reminders from the Village include:

Flooding info is available on cachecreek.ca/2023flooding where the Village has included a form for people to fill out who want to volunteer to help with the flooding.

The State of Local Emergency and provincial Flood Warning is still in effect. People are asked to stay 10 feet back from the banks.

There are more sandbags available around town for the public at the following locations: Nugget Road; and Old Esso/Cache Creek Market property.

Please stay off of the Todd Road Bridge until further notice.

BC Wildfire crew will continue their sandbagging efforts tomorrow.

Be mindful of your own safety; Watch out for your neighbours and be ready to give assistance if needed; and Be prepared by packing an overnight bag just in case evacuation is necessary.

UPDATE: 12:17 p.m.

The Village of Cache Creek is enacting water restrictions as its infrastructure is under “extreme stress” due to ongoing flooding.

In an update issued Friday afternoon, the village instructed residents to limit their water use to cooking and personal hygiene where possible.

“Please restrict all water use to emergency use until further notice,” the statement said.

“Our infrastructure is under extreme stress at this time. In order to maintain it we must conserve where we can.”

The village said there are no concerns with water potability, and restrictions are being put in place to preserve water and sewer systems.

“Every drop of water we can conserve and every flush we can prevent helps keep these systems functioning. These items are critical to public safety and fire prevention.”

Mayor John Ranta told Castanet on Thursday night while river levels are still high, floodwaters have decreased.

ORIGINAL: 4:00 a.m.

Floodwater levels in Cache Creek decreased “dramatically” on Thursday, according to the village’s mayor.

The community has been dealing with flooding since Saturday, when a swollen Cache Creek filled culverts with debris and caused water to flow onto streets and into properties.

“When I left this morning, it appeared to me as if the water was worse than the day before,” Mayor John Ranta told Castanet late Thursday night.

“Coming back tonight, the change has been quite dramatic.”

Notably, Ranta said water is no longer flowing over the highways. Highway 1 and Highway 97 had been closed due to the flooding, but both reopened on Thursday.

The water is still high, though. Ranta said a river is still flowing around Cache Creek’s firehall.

Ranta said he thinks the recovery effort will take “weeks, if not months.”

On Thursday, B.C. Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness Bowinn Ma said Victoria will help Cache Creek through the recovery process and with flood mitigation work to prevent future disasters.