'Dramatic' improvement Thursday night in Cache Creek flood levels, mayor says

Photo: Shayna Van Tine Debris could be seen littering Highway 1 in Cache Creek on Thursday.

Floodwater levels in Cache Creek decreased “dramatically” on Thursday, according to the village’s mayor.

The community has been dealing with flooding since Saturday, when a swollen Cache Creek filled culverts with debris and caused water to flow onto streets and into properties.

“When I left this morning, it appeared to me as if the water was worse than the day before,” Mayor John Ranta told Castanet late Thursday night.

“Coming back tonight, the change has been quite dramatic.”

Notably, Ranta said water is no longer flowing over the highways. Highway 1 and Highway 97 had been closed due to the flooding, but both reopened on Thursday.

The water is still high, though. Ranta said a river is still flowing around Cache Creek’s firehall.

Ranta said he thinks the recovery effort will take “weeks, if not months.”

On Thursday, B.C. Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness Bowinn Ma said Victoria will help Cache Creek through the recovery process and with flood mitigation work to prevent future disasters.