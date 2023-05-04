Kamloops police looking for man missing since April 25

Photo: RCMP Police are asking the public to help find missing man Mark Tom.

Mounties are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 36-year-old man.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a statement that Mark Tom was last seen on the evening of April 25, in the 1100-block of Tenth Ave. in downtown Kamloops.

“The Kamloops RCMP Detachment is concerned for Mark’s safety and requests that anyone who has information on his whereabouts please call police as soon as possible,” Evelyn said.

Tom is described as an Indigenous man, standing five-foot-10, and weighing 185 pounds. Tom has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has information on Tom’s whereabouts is asked to contact Kamloops police.