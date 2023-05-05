Sentencing date set for final Trans Mountain pipeline protesters

Photo: Facebook/Wethesecwepemc A protester is arrested along Mission Flats Road on Oct. 15, 2020.

Two pipeline protesters who violated an injunction when they stormed a Trans Mountain worksite on Mission Flats in 2020 will learn their fate later this month.

April Thomas and Jocelyn Billie Pierre were two of eight protesters convicted following trials in December in B.C. Supreme Court. They are the only two who have not yet been sentenced.

Prosecutors are seeking a 32-day jail sentence for Thomas. Her lawyer has suggested 32 days of house arrest.

A joint submission has been submitted that would see Pierre serve a 40-day sentence on house arrest.

Thomas and Pierre, alongside Henry Sauls and Romilly Cavanaugh, were convicted of criminal contempt for violating an injunction that lays out a five-metre buffer zone around all Trans Mountain construction sites.

The two women were among a group of people who entered onto a Trans Mountain worksite on Mission Flats on Oct. 15, 2020.

Thomas climbed onto an excavator and took a selfie, then refused to leave. Pierre zip-tied herself to a bulldozer and had to be carried away by police.

Sauls was sentenced to 28 days in jail and Cavanaugh received a 32-day sentence.

Four other protesters — Miranda Dick, Heather Lamoureux, Susan Bibbings and Laura Zadarozny — were also handed similar jail sentences in February for their part in an Oct. 17, 2020, protest at a Trans Mountain worksite near Kamloops Airport.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Shelley Fitzpatrick will sentence Thomas and Pierre on May 19.