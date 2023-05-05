City's ambitious 10-year capital projects plan to be revealed in coming weeks

Photo: Castanet Kamloops council met with School District 73's board of education on Wednesday, May 3.

Kamloops councillors teased the announcement of a wide-ranging 10-year capital spending plan during a meeting Wednesday with the board of education, saying it will expand on the city’s existing recreation plan to include other big-ticket projects.

City council met with the board of education for School District 73 on Wednesday evening to discuss a number of topics, including the plan.

Coun. Stephen Karpuk, this month’s deputy mayor, told trustees a public announcement on the matter will likely be made later this month.

“We're excited to do that as a group," he said. "But we're going to be changing the focus from just recreation, as our city has some other needs."

Karpuk noted Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson had recently been in talks with Kamloops RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley and others about the need for a new RCMP detachment and other services “to meet the growth that we have.”

“With regards to that, there's more information to come, and we’re happy to share that when it becomes public later this month," he said.

Coun. Mike O’Reilly added council wanted to create a Build Kamloops plan to look at the city’s capital needs on a broad level.

“As much as the Recreation Master Plan is incredibly important, we also know there's going to be a lot of pressures coming for large capital projects. And so we want to look at that at a larger level, so that we understand all the needs to come over the next decade,” O’Reilly said.

“The recreational master plan is very much a part of that, we just are aware that there are other things coming over the next 10 to 15, 20 years — so it's a holistic view of that.”

Discussions around the need for more civic facilities, including a long-proposed performing arts centre, have been ongoing throughout this council’s term.

In January, council approved the formation of a new strategic capital integration division for a two-year pilot period. The new division is tasked to help the city make informed investment decisions as it relates to infrastructure.

Hamer-Jackson has said a performing arts centre is one of his priorities as mayor, noting the would-be facility was discussed with federal International Development Minister Harjit Sajjan during a meeting in early April.

“I think you’ll see in our strategic plan,” he told Castanet Kamloops.

“We’ve got to get to work here.”

During Sajjan's visit to the city, he was also briefed on a potential fall referendum that could include a number of Build Kamloops items.

On April 11, the city’s committee of the whole directed staff to bring forward possible funding strategies for civic facilities like a performing arts centre, a new North Shore pool, additional ice surfaces, a curling club facility, an RCMP detachment and a civic administration building.

The committee also voted to set aside $1 million from a provincial grant to lay the groundwork for some big-ticket items that have been identified as priorities in the city’s Recreation Master Plan, and an additional $4.2 million for investing in larger facilities.

During that meeting, city staff noted possible funding strategies for a police detachment and civic administration building would be presented to council at a meeting on May 9.