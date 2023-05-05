TRU working with Secwepemc leaders to implement Indigenous verification rules

Photo: TRU

Thompson Rivers University is working with Secwépemc scholars to develop a method of verifying indigenous heritage.

At a university senate meeting on April 24, Provost and Vice-President Academic Dr. Gillian Balfour said TRU is looking elsewhere for best practices but acknowledged that B.C. is a bit different.

“Much like many of the universities across Canada, we're all familiar with the debates over how best to address this kind of retraumatization of Indigenous peoples,” she said in the meeting.

“B.C. is in a very different place in that we only have examples from treaty territory. This is unceded territory.”

Balfour said the university will be working with Secwépemc scholars, elders and knowledge keepers to define for themselves how to verify Indigenous identity.

“It’s about allowing, as is the practice going forward in other institutions, to verify proof of identification from wherever you come, depending on what the local chief and council will recognize.”

Castanet Kamloops asked Balfour to further explain what TRU is hoping to achieve but she refused to comment.

The work on a verification process comes on the heels of the Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond controversy. The former tenured professor at UBC’s Allard School of Law retired from her position after her Cree ancestry was called into question.

Turpel-Lafond has since returned or had revoked several honorary degrees from universities across Canada. Her honourary degree from TRU, which she received in 2009, remains under review.

“The intention is that we would be able to have a welcoming approach to all Indigenous peoples to be at TRU and would not exclude people,” Balfour said in the senate meeting.

“It’s about ensuring that people are here, receiving all the privilege and resources and support that they are entitled to, following verification of identity.”

Balfour said the current focus is on TRU’s hiring practices, but the verification method will likely extend to students as well.