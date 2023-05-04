Lorne Street construction nearly completed, City of Kamloops says

Photo: City of Kamloops Road construction and utility upgrades along Lorne Street are "for all intents and purposes" complete, according to a city director.

A lengthy construction project on Lorne Street will be wrapped up this month in time for the Memorial Cup, according to the City of Kamloops’ civic operations director.

During a Tuesday council meeting, Coun. Katie Neustaeter asked Jen Fretz for an update on the capital project, which has been in the works for about a year.

Fretz told council the street upgrades are “for all intents and purposes” complete, adding crews had to overcome a number of challenges as construction progressed.

“One of the main challenges was having to work underneath an active rail line. Things didn't go as smoothly as we thought, and we also were hit with winter quicker than we anticipated to be,” the city director said.

The project, which stretched between Tenth Avenue and Mount Paul Way, involved contractor Extreme Excavating Ltd.

Upgrades included the installation of a new water main, twinning of an existing sanitary main, surface improvements including a sidewalk and new asphalt, and the installation of a barrier curb and gutter.

Fretz said Lorne Street has been freshly paved, and there are now lines on the road.

“The direction was get everything done so that Memorial Cup goes off without a hitch, and that will definitely happen,” Fretz said.

“There’s a little bit of work that needs to be done in the shoulder areas, but everything else for all intents and purposes is complete there, thankfully.”

Neustaeter thanked Fretz and the civic operations department for their work on the project.

“Just understanding how old all the stuff is that runs under our streets, and we don’t always know what we’re going to find when we pull it up,” Neustaeter said.

“Thanks for persisting through that and for finishing before Memorial Cup. Exciting.”

The Kamloops Blazers are hosting the Memorial Cup, which will get underway on May 26 at Sandman Centre.