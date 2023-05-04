Alleged thief arrested after trying to run from security guard, police say

Photo: Castanet Staff

Kamloops RCMP made a quick arrest downtown Thursday after catching a man fleeing from a security guard.

Plainclothes Mounties from the Kamloops RCMP Crime Reduction Unit were in the area of the Lansdowne Village Shopping Centre at about 8:20 a.m. when they saw a man being chased out of a store.

“The officers stopped what they were doing and gave chase, quickly capturing the suspect in a nearby alleyway and placing him under arrest,” said Cpl. Crystal Evelyn, Kamloops RCMP spokesperson.

“The stolen merchandise was recovered and returned to the store, which reported experiencing similar occurrences involving the same suspect.”

The man, in his 40s, will be released with a court date and conditions as part of the charge recommendation and assessment process.

Anyone with information related to the investigation can contact police at 250-828-3000.