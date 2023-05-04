Country-themed 19-plus party to feature live music, DJ and food trucks

Photo: MPRO4 Entertainment

A Country Kicker party will be held next weekend in Kamloops, featuring local musicians, food, drinks and dance lessons.

The event will be headlined by local country artist Tanner Dawson and his band, with Quinn Wingrave.

The 19-plus show is hosted by MPRO4 entertainment and New Country 103.1, and will be held at the Kamloops Curling Club, 700 Victoria St., on Saturday, May 13.

“We're going to get some cover material for this one, as well as quite a bit of original material,” Dawson said.

“So it should be kind of a mix between newer alternative country and rock and blues and there's some funk in there. And then some traditional country kind of all blended into one big thing.”

Dawson said he and his seven-piece band are hoping to bring a lot of energy to the event, with music that takes influence from Brothers Osborne, The Cadillac Three and Zach Bryan.

“It's been a long time coming for something like this to get started in this town,” Dawson said.

“Feels good. Definitely nice to have to be a part of it, and just grateful to be a part of it.”

After the set, a DJ will take over to close out the night until 1 a.m.

An hour before the performance, a dance instructor from Let’s Move Studio will be present to provide a dance lesson to anyone who needs to dust up on their two-step or line dance.

Dance lessons will begin at 7:30 p.m. with the live music starting at 8:30 p.m.

After the event, patrons can make their way over to the nearby Thompson Hotel, where they can receive a special room rate with proof of event ticket purchase.

The country kicker will also include a 50/50 raffle with five prizes up to $500 each, with the proceeds going to the Kamloops SPCA.

The Kamloops Rotary Aurora Centennial will be running the bar, with partial proceeds to go to a student bursary.

The event will also include a coffee station run by He Brew's Ahava Coffee and food trucks to keep patrons fed.

“This wasn't a money-making venture for us — it was more about just like bringing entertainment into the community and trying to find out what the people of Kamloops want,” said organizer Carlo Sia from MPRO4 Entertainment.

“This country theme seems like it could be a winner. So fingers crossed that we can make this an annual thing and maybe grow our entertainment as the years go on."

Sia said some physical tickets may yet remain at Stag’s Head Liquor Store and The Horse Barn on Mt. Paul Way.

More information and online tickets are available at mpro4.com.