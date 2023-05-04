Highway 97 damaged by raging floodwaters in Cache Creek, ministry says

UPDATE: 1:38 p.m.

Floodwaters appear to have washed out part of Highway 97 in Cache Creek near the junction with Highway 1.

Photos posted to social media early Thursday afternoon show that the highway appears to have given way near the Cache Creek Dairy Queen.

“We are certainly aware of the conditions we’re seeing out on Highway 97 in Cache Creek,” Steve Sirett, executive director for the Southern Interior for B.C.’s Ministry of Highways and Transportation, said in a news conference early Thursday afternoon.

“We have seen damage to the highway.”

Sirett said the creek level receded over the noon hour Thursday to the point that water is no longer flowing over top of the highway. He said crews are now able to get a look at the damage.

“We’re currently undertaking that assessment,” he said. “I don’t have details on all the damage, but there has been some.

UPDATE: 12:37 p.m.

Cache Creek Mayor John Ranta says flooding in the village is getting worse Thursday, with water from the swollen creek rushing “unabated” over land and streets.

“The water through the firehall and around the firehall and down on to Highway 97 is continuing unabated,” Ranta told Castanet Kamloops.

“There's only so much snow to melt up the hill, and I'm presuming we're getting close to the end of it — at least I hope we are.”

Ranta said the firehall is a pre-cast concrete building so the structure should be fine, but he suspects repairs to the gyprock will need to take place — which has happened after past floods.

He said the rushing floodwaters have damaged other infrastructure.

“We lost a lamp standard adjacent to the culvert under Highway 97. And we've lost some sidewalk there as well, because there's so much water that the culvert end is undermining the the sidewalk,” the mayor said.

Drone footage provided to Castanet shows floodwater surrounding several village properties, including two motels located close to the firehall and adjacent to the creek.

Ranta said to his knowledge, an evacuation order is currently in effect for 13 properties in the village. A state of local emergency, which was ordered over the weekend, remains in place.

Highway 1 and Highway 97 remain closed to traffic.

Ranta said he’s hoping the situation will start to improve, but noted there are thunderstorms and rainfall in the forecast for the Cache Creek area, which could impact water levels.

The mayor said residents are disappointed flooding has happened again in the village.

“This council, I'm optimistic, will address the issue with the support of the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure and the Minister of Emergency Services,” Ranta said, hinting at potential infrastructure improvements to prevent future floods.

UPDATE: 10:35 a.m.

A handful of BC Wildfire Service crew members have been sent to Cache Creek to help locals as floodwaters continue to run through the community.

The Village of Cache Creek sent an update to residents on Thursday morning, advising them BCWS would be working in the area.

“For the residents on the river side of Collins Road, there will be activity behind your houses today as wildfire crews place sandbags along the riverbank,” the update said.

“You will be able to identify the crews by their red or blue uniforms.”

Mayor John Ranta said he’s been told three BCWS crew members will be working in the village.

On Wednesday evening, Ranta said the flooding was “unprecedented” for the community and called it "a disaster."

“It’s far more water than we’ve ever seen before come down Cache Creek," he said. "It’s going through the firehall, it’s going down the highway, and it’s getting into businesses in the downtown area.”

According to a statement from the village, 13 properties have been evacuated, with RCMP and private security dispatched to monitor the properties day and night.

People are advised to stay 10 feet back from the riverbanks, and to stay home if they don’t have to sandbag or attend to an emergency.

“Crews and heavy equipment are working around town and people gathered to watch are creating a safety issue. Stay home and stay safe,” the statement said.

The village also advised residents to watch out for their neighbours, and pack an overnight bag in case evacuation is necessary.

ORIGINAL STORY: 9:15 a.m.

New drone footage is offering a bird’s eye view of the scale of flooding that has been pummelling Cache Creek since last weekend — described as “a disaster” by the community’s mayor.

The video shows how far the water has spread in the community.

Cache Creek Mayor John Ranta on Wednesday described the flooding as “a disaster.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes known.