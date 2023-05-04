BCWS crews dispatched to help Cache Creek sandbagging efforts

UPDATE: 10:35 a.m.

A handful of BC Wildfire Service crew members have been sent to Cache Creek to help locals as floodwaters continue to run through the community.

The Village of Cache Creek sent an update to residents on Thursday morning, advising them BCWS would be working in the area.

“For the residents on the river side of Collins Road, there will be activity behind your houses today as wildfire crews place sandbags along the riverbank,” the update said.

“You will be able to identify the crews by their red or blue uniforms.”

Mayor John Ranta said he’s been told three BCWS crew members will be working in the village.

On Wednesday evening, Ranta said the flooding was “unprecedented” for the community and called it "a disaster."

“It’s far more water than we’ve ever seen before come down Cache Creek," he said. "It’s going through the firehall, it’s going down the highway, and it’s getting into businesses in the downtown area.”

According to a statement from the village, 13 properties have been evacuated, with RCMP and private security dispatched to monitor the properties day and night.

People are advised to stay 10 feet back from the riverbanks, and to stay home if they don’t have to sandbag or attend to an emergency.

“Crews and heavy equipment are working around town and people gathered to watch are creating a safety issue. Stay home and stay safe,” the statement said.

The village also advised residents to watch out for their neighbours, and pack an overnight bag in case evacuation is necessary.

ORIGINAL STORY: 9:15 a.m.

New drone footage is offering a bird’s eye view of the scale of flooding that has been pummelling Cache Creek since last weekend — described as “a disaster” by the community’s mayor.

The video shows how far the water has spread in the community.

This story will be updated as more information becomes known.