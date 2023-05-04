High water washes out road on Ashcroft Terminal property

Photo: Ashcroft Terminal

High water in Barnes Creek near Ashcroft has washed out a road on Ashcroft Terminal property.

According to the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, the washout has cut off access to the Koppers wood plant.

Ashcroft Terminal manager Justin Lewis told Castanet the facility is still operating at full capacity. He said the washed-out road is not used by the public.

Ashcroft Mayor Barbara Rodeo said her community has not been impacted to this point by high waters, but she said the Thompson River has risen visibly in recent days.