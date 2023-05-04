Panel of six health care professionals talk doctor shortage and new healthcare opportunities in Kamloops

Photo: Josh Dawson The Kamloop chapter of the B.C. provincial Green Party held a panel of six health care professionals to discuss healthcare opportunities in Kamloops.

Six practicing health care professionals were part of a panel held Wednesday night at Thompson Rivers University to discuss the doctor shortage and potential new healthcare opportunities in the region.

The panel was hosted by the Kamloops chapter of the B.C. Green Party and showcased a range of panelists to discuss creative ways to alleviate shortages of primary care providers in Kamloops.

According to the panel, 40,000 Kamloops residents don't have access to a family doctor or nurse practitioner.

Panelist Christine Matuschewski, the CEO of STEPS (Supporting Team Excellence with Patients Society), which operates five community health clinics in Kamloops, presented on the role of community clinics in healthcare.

"So community health centers, in essence, are either cooperative models or not for profit societies with volunteer board of directors, any community providing health care services, primarily primary care," said Matuschewski.

"The other pieces of work that we do is we provide the system information on what has worked for us, what are barriers and how did we grow this model."

Matuschewski said some of the barriers in starting a community health centre include sourcing medical leadership due to the lack of physicians in Canada, as well as financial barriers.

"The government over the last five years has been quite active funding, a lot of them we're hopeful that will be funded in the near future," said Matuschewski.

Connie Jasper, the health director for the Tsilhqot’in National Government and member of Xeni Gwet’in First Nation, presented on the First Nations Wellness Center in Williams Lake, which serves three First Nations in the Williams Lake region.

"There's 12 communities that are within the three nations and they all access their main services in Williams Lake and and they were using actually the emergency room as their primary care provider because of a lack of doctors," said Jasper.

The centre provides primary health care, social services and Indigenous health supports with an Indigenous lens.

Jasper said that there are currently plans to create a similar centre in Lillooet.

"We feel like we've already made a difference to the First Nations," Jasper said.

Panelist Dr. Mary Pickering, a local family nurse practitioner and adjunct faculty member at TRU, discussed the new nurse practitioner program at TRU, one of only four in B.C., which began May 1.

"The good news is that that program is on track to have about 15 students at a time and the program would go two or three years," said Pickering.

"This is desperately needed because we're so short of family physicians and nurse practitioners and that's what's contributing so much to the shortage in primary care providers."

Pickering said many nurse practitioners provide primary care to families, as opposed to having a family physician, which can help to alleviate physician shortages.

Julie Ford, a practicing pharmacist for 25 years and owner of Pharmasave Aberdeen, said the scope of practice for pharmacists will be expanding in June.

"B.C. is one of the last provinces in Canada to have this ability where pharmacists can assess and prescribe for minor ailments or conditions that can be addressed quite quickly with an assessment of the patient that don't require lab work or imaging work," said Ford.

Ford said she believes this will present a learning curve for pharmacists, but said she is excited for the change.

The new scope of practice will allow pharmacist to prescribe quick treatment for conditions such as shingles, which requires immediate anti-viral medication.

Tanya Sanders, an associate teaching professor nursing at TRU, said one area she is excited about is nursing education.

Sanders said that TRU's school of nursing recently moved into a new building that has helped provide new educational opportunities for students.

"We have some wonderful new space and technology using simulation and new lab space for students to learn in that really makes a difference and really has us learning new ways of educating and providing services to our students in a good way," she said.

Sanders said that community partners in the community such as STEP's clinics also help provide students with practical experience and invaluable opportunities to learn with real patients.

Sarah Goddard, an outreach nurse in Penticton who has previously volunteered for Doctors Without Borders in South Sudan and Yemen and ran a rural First Nations nursing station for the Tsilhqot’in National Government, spoke on the importance of understanding and respecting their patient's culture and beliefs.

"We need more students to do the outreach stuff to see what life is like, on the streets, in the back alleys, the places where nobody ever really wants to go," she said.

"They're actually really quite magical because everybody on those places is human has a story has a history and I feel like that's what makes our health care human."

Goddard congratulated the other panelists for their work, saying that she believes the care being provided allows patients to believe in their own potential for recovery.

"If we can make people believe in themselves, we are making a difference in that person's life," she said.