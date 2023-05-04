Kamloops council passes motion aimed at restricting public drug use

Photo: Castanet

Kamloops city council has passed a new motion regarding drug consumption which advocates for a four-pillar approach to tackling addiction while aiming to ban substance use in some public spaces.

During Tuesday’s council meeting, a motion that council approved in mid-April was brought up again for further discussion and ultimately repealed in favour of a new iteration.

Coun. Katie Neustaeter introduced a refreshed motion, directing staff to prepare bylaw changes that would prohibit drug use within 100 metres of city parks, playgrounds or on sidewalks, in alignment with regulations around public alcohol consumption and smoking.

An amendment suggested by Coun. Bill Sarai further directed staff to work with Interior Health, the provincial government and other partners on an approach to substance use that supports and equally funds prevention, treatment, harm reduction and enforcement — referred to as a four-pillar model.

Sarai objected to a portion of Neustaeter’s new motion that recommended staff put together a policy to help IH establish new safe consumption sites. This part of the motion ended up being replaced by Sarai’s amendment.

“We never see a piece come to the table where we're going to get, instead of consumption sites, a recovery, a detox or programs to help the people,” Sarai said.

“In my opinion, this is a good first step. But we need to get the other three pillars of that four-pillar approach if we're going to have any success.”

Neustaeter said she was open to discussion, but noted the safe consumption site suggestion addressed some concerns brought forward by Interior Health after council passed her initial motion.

IH representatives said a bylaw banning substance use could set harm reduction efforts back.

Neustaeter told council IH’s main concern was that there are no designated safe consumption sites which can accommodate drugs that are smoked rather than injected.

"We want to make sure that we are proactively identifying opportunities where that can happen,” Neustaeter said, adding city staff involvement could ensure more robust community consultation around location.

Sarai said safe consumption sites would fall under the harm reduction pillar, noting Interior Health can decide which type of safe consumption is needed.

“Let them decide how they want that harm reduction piece. But there's prevention, treatment, harm reduction, and enforcement,” he said.

“I think our staff are supporting all of it. We all support all of it. I think it's about time Interior Health supported all of it.”

Coun. Mike O’Reilly asked staff to discuss how a bylaw prohibiting open drug use would be enforced.

Byron McCorkell, the city's community and protective services director, said a bylaw would provide staff with “a mechanism to start an enforcement process,” adding there are concerns the public might assume things will get cleaned up through ticketing.

He said community services officers have some limitations on their ability to issue tickets.

“I think every community is struggling with how they're going to enforce it,” he said.

“I definitely believe and support Coun. Neustaeter in putting it on the table, and then I guess it provides the opportunity for us to continue with the province on how we're going to enact it and be successful enforcing it,” he said.

Sarai’s amendment was approved with a 8-0 vote. Coun. Nancy Bepple was not present at Tuesday’s council meeting.

The final motion as amended was carried 7-1. Coun. Dale Bass was the lone vote in opposition.

Bass said she wanted to support Coun. Sarai, but believed that ultimately, a bylaw prohibiting drug use would be unenforceable. She said she didn’t want to set up false expectations for city staff.