Mounties search for suspects after string of break-ins west of Kamloops

Photo: RCMP These suspects are alleged to have been involved in burglaries early Tuesday west of Kamloops.

Police are investigating a pair of burglaries Tuesday in the Savona area, hoping tips from he public will help them track down suspects.

According to Mounties, the first incident took place just before 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday at a commercial location in the 7100-block of the Trans-Canada Highway in Savona. In that case, a man wearing a high-vis vest was caught on surveillance video breaking into a storage unit.

An hour later, at about 3:30 a.m., a commercial location in the 6900-block of the Trans-Canada Highway was broken into in Skeetchestn. In that case, police said two masked men wearing high-vis jackets were caught on video surveillance.

The suspects are believed to have fled in a white or light-coloured quad-cab pickup truck with stolen items, including cigarettes.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said police responded to a third break-in several hours later at a CN Rail property nearby.

“We are releasing images captured at two of the locations in hopes that someone recognizes, or had recent dealings with anyone they think could be one of the suspects,” she said in a news release.

“Maybe you work at a business, even one out of town, and have surveillance video that captured people who could be these suspects — younger know what could help further the investigation.”

Anyone with information can call police at 250-314-1800.