KFR warning residents to stay away from swollen creeks, streams

Photo: Castanet Peterson Creek running through a culvert between Seymour Street and Victoria Street on Wednesday.

Kamloops Fire Rescue is warning residents to keep a safe distance from creeks and streams as snow melt and weather cause water levels to rise.

Ryan Cail, deputy fire chief with KFR, said it’s easy to underestimate the power of rushing water.

“We want to make sure residents stay safe this spring,” Cail said in a statement.

“Flooded creeks and streams are unpredictable. Even though the surface water may be smooth, the water is moving very fast. Never attempt to drive or walk in flood water.”

The Thompson River has risen more than a metre since Saturday, according to Environment Canada data, now sitting at 3.7 metres. It is forecast to approach five metres by Sunday.

No major flooding is expected this year in the city.