Man on trial, accused of raping wife during domestic arguments

A Kamloops-area man is standing trial this week in front of a B.C. Supreme Court jury accused of raping his wife on a number of occasions during domestic arguments.

The 26-year-old man is charged with three counts of sexual assault. He cannot be named under a court-ordered publication ban put in place to protect the identity of the complainant. Castanet is not naming the rural Kamloops-area community in which they lived in order to avoid violating the ban.

Court heard the couple met through their church as teenagers. They were married in 2016 and had a child the following year.

The woman, who is now 24, was the first witness called by the Crown when the man’s trial got underway on Wednesday. She described three instances of rape — one in 2020, one in 2021 and one last year.

Each time, she said, an argument preceded the forced penetration. She said he told her during one attack that “he gets horny when we fight."

She said she left him a short time after the 2022 incident and was subsequently kicked out of her church.

“I was unable to work for a while after leaving, just because I had so much stress,” she said.

“I just felt like my purpose was sex and if I didn’t give that to him I wasn’t doing my job. I didn’t really feel like a person.”

The trial is slated to conclude by early next week.