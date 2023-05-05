RIH implements waste gas collection to reduce carbon footprint

Photo: Royal Inland Hospital Foundation

Royal Inland Hospital has completed a pilot program to reduce the facility's carbon footprint by collecting waste gases.

All 11 of the hospital’s operating rooms have been outfitted with canisters to collect wasted anesthetic gases that are exhaled by patients.

According to Interior Health, anesthetic gases used for surgeries are a potent source of greenhouse gas emissions.

Only five per cent of the gas is metabolized by the body, while the remaining 95 per cent is collected and vented out of the operating room and building.

“Until the anesthetic gas recovery project, our emissions reduction strategy had been focused primarily on our buildings’ systems,” said Lorne Sisley, IH's corporate director, facilities management and operations.

“But when we started looking more closely at emissions from our operations, we noted anesthetic gases have a disproportionately high greenhouse gas emissions level. This new recovery technology will be one more step toward reducing our overall carbon footprint.”

IH partnered with clean tech Blue-Zone Technologies for the three-year pilot project.

Once the canisters are full, they are sent to Blue-Zone to liquefy the gases and turned into generic anesthetic gas using a distillation process.

Recovering the gases from the 11 operating rooms is the equivalent of taking 221 to 280 passenger vehicles off the road for a year — Interior Health’s entire fleet emissions for all of 2021.

“This technology offers additional economic and supply benefits for hospitals, and also protects our health-care staff, communities and environment from the impact of anesthetic gases,” said Amanda McKenzie, project lead and manager of environmental sustainability at Interior Health.

Interior Health says it is now looking at the 80 other operating rooms across the region.

“There are other sites we will be considering to make an even greater impact, plus there is the potential to change the anesthetic gasses we currently use to lower the initial emissions profile. We will be exploring other clinical operations as well, to ensure we are considering all opportunities to green our operations,” said Sisley.

More information about Interior Health’s climate action plan is available online.