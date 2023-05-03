Environment Canada issues severe thunderstorm watch for Nicola

Photo: Brittany Kalesnikoff

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch covering the Merritt area and reaching north toward Kamloops.

The region encompasses a wide area which includes the City of Merritt, stretching from Tulameen in the south to Lac Le Jeune in the north.

A statement from the weather agency said conditions in this region are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms, which could involve strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

“Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles,” the statement said.

“Intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops.”

In Kamloops, Environment Canada is predicting mainly cloudy conditions with a 70 per cent chance of showers or thunderstorms on Wednesday afternoon and early Wednesday evening.