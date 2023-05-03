Environment Canada ends severe thunderstorm watch previously issued for Nicola

Photo: Brittany Kalesnikoff

UPDATE: 3:14 p.m.

Environment Canada has ended a severe thunderstorm watch put in place for the Nicola region.

UPDATE: 3:09 p.m.

A storm cell that prompted Environment Canada to issue a severe thunderstorm watch for the Nicola region is expected to weaken as it moves northwards.

While the weather agency is forecasting a 70 per cent chance of thunderstorms for Kamloops on Wednesday evening, the city isn’t expected to see the large hail, heavy rain and strong winds predicted for Nicola.

“We’re not expecting it to be severe if it were to get to Kamloops,” said Bobby Sekhon, meteorologist with Environment Canada.

“But despite that, even if it's not severe, thunderstorms are possible in the Kamloops area. And with that, we could see some strong wind gusts and downpours, but maybe not quite at the severe level.”

The severe thunderstorm watch is in place for a wide area which includes the City of Merritt, stretching from Tulameen in the south to Lac Le Jeune in the north.

ORIGINAL: 1:13 p.m.

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch covering the Merritt area and reaching north toward Kamloops.

The region encompasses a wide area which includes the City of Merritt, stretching from Tulameen in the south to Lac Le Jeune in the north.

A statement from the weather agency said conditions in this region are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms, which could involve strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

“Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles,” the statement said.

“Intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops.”

In Kamloops, Environment Canada is predicting mainly cloudy conditions with a 70 per cent chance of showers or thunderstorms on Wednesday afternoon and early Wednesday evening.