Free event Saturday showcases City of Kamloops emergency services

Photo: Castanet

Kamloops residents are invited to a free event this weekend that will showcase more than two dozen of the city’s emergency services and partner organizations.

Emergency Services Day will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the Sandman Centre parking lot.

Will Beatty, the city’s emergency preparedness manager, said staff are excited to host the event, showcasing the “extraordinary” teams.

“This is an opportunity for residents to see emergency vehicles and equipment, ask questions, learn about available services and volunteer opportunities, and meet individuals serving our community,” Beatty said.

The event will feature Kamloops Fire Rescue, police, paramedics, BC Sheriff Service, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Kamloops Search and Rescue and Kamloops Emergency Support Services.

The city said there will be vehicles and equipment on site, including the Alexa Bus, which is a fully contained police detachment on wheels. The RCMP Air 4 helicopter will make an appearance, dependent on weather or an emergency. There will also be fire apparatus and a water tender, along with a fire extinguisher demonstration.

Complimentary parking will be available during event hours in the Heritage House and Riverside Park west parking lots and at 500 Lorne St.