Vendors set up on Victoria Street for first Wednesday farmers' market of season

Photo: Kristen Holliday Vendors set up along the sidewalk in the 400-block of Victoria St. on Wednesday morning for the Midweek Market.

Several vendors’ tents are lining the sidewalk Wednesday on Victoria Street as this season’s first Midweek Market got underway.

The Wednesday farmers’ market sets up in the 400-block of Victoria Street, next to the Thompson-Nicola Regional District’s civic building.

The market will run from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. each Wednesday until the end of October.

In the weeks ahead, the 400-block of Victoria Street will see periodic street closures to accommodate the market.

Greg Unger, farmers’ market manager, said residents can expect street closures to start as of May 24.

The Kamloops Regional Farmers' Market has also launched its Saturday market, which drew about 75 vendors to the 200-block of St. Paul Street and the Stuart Wood schoolhouse grounds on its launch day in late April.

The Saturday market will run each weekend from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. until Oct. 29.