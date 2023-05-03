City of Kamloops issuing city-wide Voyent test alert Wednesday

Photo: Pexels/Adrianna Calvo

The City of Kamloops will be issuing a city-wide test alert through its emergency notification system Voyent Alert on Wednesday.

In a statement, the city said the test alert will be accompanied by a loud tone.

The alert will be sent using SMS text, phone call, email or an app notification, depending on what each user signed up to receive.

“In the event of an evacuation alert or order being put in place due to flood or wildfire, this system will be a vital way of alerting and updating the public,” the city said.

“If used, the notification will include important information about the event and instructions for if any action is required.”

Registered app users are encouraged to check to make sure the app is still active on their devices, as some automatically offload unused apps.

Residents should also check to make sure their locations are positioned accurately within their Voyent Alert accounts.

For those who haven’t registered, more information about the system can be found on the City of Kamloops website. Registration is free and anonymous, and users can unsubscribe at any time.