New evacuation alerts issued as Cache Creek flood conditions worsen overnight

Photo: Kristen Holliday Floodwaters rush through Cache Creek on Tuesday afternoon.

UPDATE: 9:19 a.m.

Floodwaters in Cache Creek were “very bad” on Tuesday night, breaching the community’s firehall and forcing the mayor to sign additional evacuation alerts.

But Mayor John Ranta said he is hopeful after speaking with a hydrologist.

“The situation was very bad last night,” Ranta told Castanet Kamloops on Wednesday morning. “Water was going through the firehall.”

Cache Creek residents and officials told Castanet on Tuesday the water was as high as they'd ever seen.

Ranta said he signed an evacuation alert for several properties at about midnight. One property is already under evacuation order, and firefighters conducted tactical evacuations Tuesday at a motel that was inundated by floodwaters.

“Hopefully things are going to be improving soon,” Ranta said.

“What the hydrologist told us, who flew in a helicopter over the watershed, was that we should probably see some improvement today.”

Highway 1 and Highway 97 remain closed in both directions in Cache Creek due to the flooding, according to DriveBC.

ORIGINAL STORY: 5:59 a.m.

Flooding in Cache Creek closed the Trans-Canada Highway overnight.

The highway remains closed this morning as the community has been hit hard by rising waters.

DriveBC reported the closure as of 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Flooding is reported between Trans-Canada Hwy Frontage Road and Collins Road.

Northbound traffic is being detoured via Highway 97C at Highway 1.

Southbound traffic is diverted via Highway 24 at Highway 97.

That's not the only route that's closed.

Highway 97 also remains closed after flooding at Stephenson Road.

Northbound vehicles must detour via Highway 97C at Highway 1, and southbound via Highway 24 at Highway 97.