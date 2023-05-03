Flooding closes Highways 1 and 97 in Cache Creek

Photo: Kristen Holliday Flooding in Cache Creek on Tuesday.

Flooding in Cache Creek closed the Trans-Canada Highway overnight.

The highway remains closed this morning as the community has been hit hard by rising waters.

DriveBC reported the closure as of 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Flooding is reported between Trans-Canada Hwy Frontage Road and Collins Road.

Northbound traffic is being detoured via Highway 97C at Highway 1.

Southbound traffic is diverted via Highway 24 at Highway 97.

That's not the only route that's closed.

Highway 97 also remains closed after flooding at Stephenson Road.

Northbound vehicles must detour via Highway 97C at Highway 1, and southbound via Highway 24 at Highway 97.