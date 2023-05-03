Floodwaters continue to rise Wednesday in hard-hit Cache Creek

Photo: Kristen Holliday Floodwaters rush through Cache Creek on Tuesday afternoon.

UPDATE: 1:24 p.m.

Floodwaters in Cache Creek continue to rise Wednesday, according to the village’s mayor.

Mayor John Ranta described the situation in the community as “terrible.”

“It got worse today, definitely,” he told Castanet Kamloops on Wednesday afternoon.

Photos posted on social media on Wednesday show the Cache Creek firehall completely surrounded by water. The nearby Cache Creek Motor Inn has also been inundated since Tuesday afternoon, when it was evacuated on an emergency basis by firefighters.

“From there the water goes onto the highway and then down the highway toward the Oasis Hotel and toward other businesses in the community — many of which I am sure have water in their basements,” Ranta said.

“So it’s really a devastating situation.”

Ranta said volunteers are needed for sandbagging efforts. Anyone willing to help is asked to attend the Cache Creek Community Hall.

“It’s almost to the point that sandbagging is not effective anymore because there’s just so much water coming down it overwhelms everything,” he said.

Ranta said he’s still hopeful that Cache Creek will see waters begin to recede at some point Wednesday.

“That’s what the hydrologist told us yesterday but it doesn’t seem to have come true,” he said.

Ranta said he is urging Cache Creek residents to “stay away from the rivers and stay dry.”

UPDATE: 12:03 p.m.

The Cache Creek post office has been closed due to a downed power pole as the village continues to endure rising floodwaters.

In a notification to residents, the Village of Cache Creek said the public will not be able to collect their mail until further notice.

The Trans-Canada Highway and Highway 97 remain closed in the village as floodwaters spill over the roadway.

The Village of Cache Creek said the Todd Road Bridge has also been closed until further notice.

According to the village, there are five evacuation orders in place for properties along the creek. Mayor John Ranta said he signed an evacuation alert for several other properties at about midnight.

Residents are advised to stay 10 feet back from the banks of Cache Creek and the Bonaparte River, as waters are expected to rise even further due to warm temperatures and forecasted rainfall.

UPDATE: 9:19 a.m.

Floodwaters in Cache Creek were “very bad” on Tuesday night, breaching the community’s firehall and forcing the mayor to sign additional evacuation alerts.

But Mayor John Ranta said he is hopeful after speaking with a hydrologist.

“The situation was very bad last night,” Ranta told Castanet Kamloops on Wednesday morning. “Water was going through the firehall.”

Cache Creek residents and officials told Castanet on Tuesday the water was as high as they'd ever seen.

Ranta said he signed an evacuation alert for several properties at about midnight. One property is already under evacuation order, and firefighters conducted tactical evacuations Tuesday at a motel that was inundated by floodwaters.

“Hopefully things are going to be improving soon,” Ranta said.

“What the hydrologist told us, who flew in a helicopter over the watershed, was that we should probably see some improvement today.”

Highway 1 and Highway 97 remain closed in both directions in Cache Creek due to the flooding, according to DriveBC.

ORIGINAL STORY: 5:59 a.m.

Flooding in Cache Creek closed the Trans-Canada Highway overnight.

The highway remains closed this morning as the community has been hit hard by rising waters.

DriveBC reported the closure as of 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Flooding is reported between Trans-Canada Hwy Frontage Road and Collins Road.

Northbound traffic is being detoured via Highway 97C at Highway 1.

Southbound traffic is diverted via Highway 24 at Highway 97.

That's not the only route that's closed.

Highway 97 also remains closed after flooding at Stephenson Road.

Northbound vehicles must detour via Highway 97C at Highway 1, and southbound via Highway 24 at Highway 97.