Fast-flowing floodwaters result in evacuations, damage in Cache Creek

A handful of Cache Creek residents gathered near the village fire hall on Tuesday, looking over fast-moving water just barely contained behind walls of sandbags and barriers.

The creek, swollen with snow melt, ran swiftly across what was days ago a paved intersection.

Throughout town, residents could be seen filling sandbags, clearing debris away from nearby parking lots and driveways and keeping a close eye on the water levels.

Many said the creek was higher than they have seen it in years — if ever.

“We've had [flooding] in the past for sure. What I can recall is I've never seen it during the day peak this high, and I've never seen it this angry,” said Cache Creek resident Sheila Schmitz.

“It flooded in the past, but I haven't seen it like this since probably 2017 or 2018.”

Floodwaters could be seen flowing across Highway 97 and Highway 1, carrying plenty of debris along with it.

"This is the highest I've ever seen it," said Tom Moe, Cache Creek Fire Department chief, who said he’s lived in the village since 1981 and experienced several floods.

“We thought we'd hit the peak on Sunday night, and then we got a bunch of rain Monday morning. And then it just came up again."

Moe said he’s expecting the water level in Cache Creek to rise further, noting showers were predicted over Tuesday night.

“All three of our culverts are plugged solid," he said. "So everything is going over land right now."

On Tuesday, firefighters conducted a tactical evacuation of the Cache Creek Motor Inn, located adjacent to the fire hall, as water was flowing through the property and into the building.

Troy Klassen, who lives in a building located across the creek from the motel, said he was packing up his things as he was also asked to leave.

“There's no order yet, but they came and warned us like 10 minutes ago,” Klassen told Castanet on Tuesday evening.

On Tuesday night, officials said a total of five properties were under evacuation order.

The first property to have received an evacuation order was seriously damaged by the floodwaters, according to John Ranta, Cache Creek’s mayor.

“That property has been just decimated,” Ranta said.

“That house has now got river debris piled up as high as the windows. So it'll be destroyed inside, I'm quite sure. And it's just awful what's happened for that gentleman.”

Robert MacKay, the property owner, told Castanet Kamloops he’s out of the province for work, but was watching the floodwaters rise on his surveillance system until the cameras were knocked offline. He estimated he’d be out $700,000 or $800,000 due to the damages.

A state of local emergency has been issued for the village.

Ranta said this will remain in place for seven days at least.

“We'll see what happens in the coming days, whether we can remove it or not. But by the looks of Cache Creek behind me, it's not likely that it's going to be anytime soon we'll be able to remove that,” he said.

He said he hopes they are “getting through the worst” of Cache Creek flooding, but added it remains to be seen what will happen with the Bonaparte River, which lies just downstream.

A flood warning has been issued for the Bonaparte River, as well as other parts of the Thompson River system.

Schmitz said the rising floodwaters are “really concerning.”

“I feel sorry for people that have their houses right against the riverbanks. The trailer park is right over here, the water is right up to their doorsteps. The gentleman down the street that no longer has a home — his whole property is completely gone.” she said.

“And then just for our town. The road by the fire hall, I don't know if there's even going to be a road left there after. The river is going right through it into the other culvert, so it's going to be a lot of damage for our little community again, which is sad.”