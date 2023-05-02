Cache Creek man worried property 'being destroyed' by floodwaters

Photo: Kristen Holliday Robert MacKay's property in Cache Creek has been flooded since Saturday. He said he worries it's "being destroyed."

The owner of a Cache Creek property being pummelled by floodwaters says he’s worried about what he will find when he returns home.

Robert MacKay lives on a property along the Trans-Canada Highway in Cache Creek, next to the Cache Creek Campground and RV Park.

His property has been hit hard by flooding since the weekend, when Cache Creek spilled its banks.

MacKay said he’s out of the province for work. He was watching the floodwaters rise remotely on his surveillance system, but the cameras have been knocked offline.

“I’m in the dark,” MacKay told Castanet Kamloops.

“All I can imagine is that the place has been wiped out. My cameras are all offline. Whether the power has been torn loose or been shut down, I have no idea, and I’m getting zero help or anything from the village.”

MacKay said his flooding problems started about five years ago, when a berm was constructed as part of a project at the campground next door.

“Before, I never got flooded — from 2008 until 2018, I never had any water on my property. The campsite went underwater about five times but the water would go right around my property and keep going,” he said.

“Now, every year that there’s flooding issues, they’re on my property.”

MacKay said he worries his property is “being destroyed.” He estimates he will be out $700,000 or $800,000.

On Tuesday morning, Cache Creek Mayor John Ranta told Castanet Kamloops he was worried MacKay’s property had been “essentially wiped out.”