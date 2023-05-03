Kamloops residents offered cash for queen ants, if they can be caught

Photo: Jayden Penner

There is money on the table for anyone in the Tournament Capital willing to capture queen ants.

A biological supply company is offering cash for the insects — anywhere from $5 to $25 per queen.

The company, Canada Ant Colony, says the carpenter ant queens' mating flight is set to arrive in Kamloops next week.

Canada Ant Colony provides ants and ant supplies to universities, museums, pet stores and hobbyist ant keepers.

Zachary Liu, owner of the company, is putting a call out offering cash for help in collecting the ants.

“We're always looking for more hands and eyes on the ground,” Liu said.

“It's difficult to collect all of them. Having more hands on the ground always helps.”

Liu said mature ant colonies will typically release hundreds of new queens to establish a new colony and reproduce.

The queens that are released will be hunted by predators like birds, bats and rodents.

“They add up all the queens simultaneously to kind of overwhelm all the predators. So that means that each species can only really be found for a couple of hours or a couple of days per year,” said Liu.

According to Liu, Kamloops can expect to see a wave of carpenter ant queens next week. It will only last for two to three days.

Liu said he’d be willing to pay between $5 to $25 per queen, but in most cases payment will range between $5 to $8.

The record for the largest payment ever made by Liu was set nearby in Logan Lake.

“Him and a partner spent roughly two afternoons collected roughly 700 to 800 queens,” said Liu.

“That was around $4,000 for two afternoons of work.”

The technique for capturing carpenter queen’s is to simply wait for them to land and pick them up with your hands.

Liu says that the ants are relatively harmless, but they can pinch.

Once captured, collectors will be asked to bring the queens to a partner of the company in Kamloops.

In a Facebook post, Liu said that the ants can be stored in a plastic kitchen container with lots of vegetative debris for up to two days before delivery.

The queens are described as being two centimetres long with large midsections and abdomens.

Liu said interested parties can contact [email protected] for more information.