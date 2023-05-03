Bail denied for man accused of stabbing girlfriend's dog to death

Photo: Castanet

A Kamloops-area man accused of stabbing his girlfriend’s family dog to death during a violent argument has been ordered to stay in jail pending his trial.

Isaac Willard, 30, is facing seven charges stemming from an alleged March 19 incident in Chase, including two counts of assault and single counts of killing or injuring an animal, causing unnecessary pain or suffering to an animal and mischief.

Willard was released by police following his arrest in March. He was re-arrested on April 20 after a judge issued a public-interest warrant at the request of a prosecutor who said the release by police was unsatisfactory.

Willard is accused of killing his girlfriend’s family dog during an incident in which he is also alleged to have thrown a potted plant through the window of a car and pushed two women to the ground.

Court heard the attack on the dog was caught on video surveillance.

Willard has a lengthy criminal record including multiple convictions for violent offences.

He was detained following a bail hearing Monday in Kamloops provincial court.

He is due back in court on May 18 on the charges from the March incident. He is also slated to stand trial on an unrelated sexual assault charge later this year.