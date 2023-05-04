Action fest brainstorms projects to make Kamloops more resilient to climate change

Photo: Transition Kamloops

Dozens of forward-thinking Tournament Capital citizens congregated last weekend to brainstorm ways to make the community more resilient to impacts of climate change — including a car-share and a green burial program.

The program, titled Action Fest, took place at Kamloops United Church on Saturday, where 65 participants gathered to think and talk about future-focused projects.

Many participants studied climate solutions together during a three-month program organized by Transition Kamloops, the Kamloops Food Policy Council and the Kamloops Naturalist Club.

Facilitators Lindsay Harris and Bonnie Klohn from the Tapestry Collective Co-op started the day with a session that saw people present their pitches.

Participants were then encouraged to “vote with their feet” by moving to discussion groups hosted by each idea’s proponent.

After several hours of refining, participants selected the projects that were seen as the most viable and had the most enthusiasm.

Eleven projects with estimated budgets were approved by consensus by the attendees.

The list of projects, which included items such as a carshare program and green burial options, will be made available soon by Transition Kamloops.

Funding for the climate action projects have been provided by the STARCAP program, a joint initiative by the Canadian Economic Development Network, Synergia Institute and Athabasca University.