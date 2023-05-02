Suspect sought after Sahali gas station held up by woman armed with handgun

Photo: RCMP This is the suspect in a robbery Sunday at a gas station on Summit Drive in Sahali.

Police are hoping tips from the public will help them track down a suspect after a Sahali gas station was held up over the weekend by a masked woman armed with a handgun.

According to Mounties, officers were called to an address in the 1300-block of Summit Drive just before 9 p.m. on Sunday for a report of a robbery.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said the female suspect was armed with a handgun and made off with items including cash.

“Multiple police officers responded to the area, including the police dog service unit, but unfortunately the suspect was not located,” she said.

Police are sharing images of the suspect with the public to help further the investigation.”

The suspect is described as a woman wearing a mask. She was wearing a beige cap, a cream-coloured long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and a wedding band. She had a tattoo on her lower back and another one on her left hand.

Anyone with information about the holdup can call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.