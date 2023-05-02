Flood warning issued for parts of Lower Thompson with warm weather, rain in forecast

Photo: Jody Carey Water rushes through a property in Cache Creek on Tuesday morning.

A flood warning is now in place for parts of the Thompson River system, including Cache Creek, the Deadman River, Criss Creek and the Bonaparte River.

The B.C. River Forecast Centre upgraded the existing flood watch to a flood warning on Tuesday afternoon, citing warm weather and potential precipitation later in the week.

“There is currently uncertainty on the location and severity of potential rainfall late in the week, with current forecasts indicating the potential for significant amounts of precipitation in areas,” the agency said in a statement.

“With ongoing above normal temperatures next week, ongoing rises in rivers are expected across the region with increasing potential for flood hazard in other rivers over the coming days.”

The Village of Cache Creek declared a state of local emergency over the weekend after Cache Creek spilled its banks. Mayor John Ranta said the community experienced "devastating" flooding on Monday night.