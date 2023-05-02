Man struck by truck, killed on Trans-Canada Highway in Kamloops

Photo: Nathan Ritchie Emergency crews on scene Tuesday morning at a collision on the Trans-Canada Highway in the Campbell Creek area.

UPDATE: 2:16 p.m.

A man is dead following a collision Tuesday morning on the Trans-Canada Highway in Kamloops.

Emergency crews were called to a stretch of the highway’s westbound lanes near Lafarge Road just before 10 a.m. for a report of a crash.

“Officers arrived to find emergency responders performing first aid on a man who had been struck by a truck,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“He sadly succumbed to his injuries soon after.”

Evelyn said investigators believe the victim struck a barrier on the highway and got out of his vehicle when he was struck by a passing truck.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000.

UPDATE: 1:22 p.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway is now clear through Dallas, according to DriveBC.

UPDATE: 10:51 a.m.

Police are urging drivers to avoid the Trans-Canada Highway in the Dallas area as crews deal with a serious collision.

The westbound lanes of the highway are closed at Campbell Creek.

In a news release Tuesday morning, RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn urged motorists to use Shuswap Road as a detour.

She said more information will be provided later.

ORIGINAL STORY: 10:30 a.m.

Highway 1 is closed in Campbell Creek on Tuesday morning due to a collision, according to DriveBC.

The agency said the collision took place east of Kokanee Way in the westbound lanes.

Drivers are being warned to expect delays.