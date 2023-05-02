Drivers urged to avoid Highway 1 in Dallas area as crews deal with collision

Photo: Nathan Ritchie Emergency crews on scene Tuesday morning at a collision on the Trans-Canada Highway in the Campbell Creek area.

UPDATE: 10:51 a.m.

Police are urging drivers to avoid the Trans-Canada Highway in the Dallas area as crews deal with a serious collision.

The westbound lanes of the highway are closed at Campbell Creek.

In a news release Tuesday morning, RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn urged motorists to use Shuswap Road as a detour.

She said more information will be provided later.

ORIGINAL STORY: 10:30 a.m.

Highway 1 is closed in Campbell Creek on Tuesday morning due to a collision, according to DriveBC.

The agency said the collision took place east of Kokanee Way in the westbound lanes.

Drivers are being warned to expect delays.