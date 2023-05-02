Suspect arrested, released after woman attacked outside North Kamloops grocery store

Photo: Castanet

A man was arrested and then released on conditions Monday afternoon after a woman was assaulted outside a North Kamloops grocery store.

According to police, Mounties were called to the parking lot of a store in the 700-block of Fortune Drive just after 1 p.m. for a report of an assault.

“According to the report, a man assaulted a woman in a parking lot,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said.

“The investigation is ongoing. A man was arrested and released with conditions. Charge recommendations are anticipated as part of the assessment and approval process.”

According to a number of posts on social media, the incident took place outside the North Kamloops Safeway and the victim was an elderly woman.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.