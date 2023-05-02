Injured woman scared to leave home after 'shocking' North Kamloops road rage attack

Photo: Castanet

UPDATE: 1:20 p.m.

A Kamloops woman who was spit on and beaten Monday in a busy North Shore parking lot says the road rage attack has left her unable to walk and scared to leave her home.

“Randomly hitting a person because you’re angry doesn’t make any sense to me,” Norma Bronson told Castanet Kamloops.

“Now I don’t want to leave my house,” she said.

The 60-year-old woman said she was driving north on Fortune Drive just after 1 p.m. on Monday when she noticed an SUV tailgating her through a construction zone. She said it flew past her as soon as the construction zone ended.

When Bronson pulled into the Fortune Shopping Centre parking lot a few minutes later, she said the vehicle was there as if it had been waiting for her. She referred to it as “stalking.”

“He watched me and he got out of his vehicle and he came after me in the parking lot,” she said.

“There was a lot of profanity and a lot of yelling and screaming. He was angry because he couldn’t get through the construction zone, I guess.”

Bronson said the man got in her face and spit on her mouth. She said his nose was touching her face as he yelled at her.

“He was just levitating — he was absolutely out of his mind enraged. I went backwards to get away from him,” she said.

“Then he started punching me in the chest, and then he kicked me and I fell. And when I fell, I felt him punch me in the back.”

Bronson said two friends of hers who happened to be in the parking lot came to her aid and held the attacker until police arrived. She said many more passersby came to her aid, as well, including employees from nearby stores.

“All I know is I was on the ground and I was bleeding and I couldn’t move my leg,” she said. “It happened very, very fast.”

After spending most of Monday evening at Royal Inland Hospital, Bronson said she is now back home recovering from her injuries — significant bruising, abrasions and a severely damaged knee that has not yet been diagnosed.

Police said they arrested a man at the scene. He was later released on conditions and Mounties expect charges will be recommended.

Bronson said a constable told her the suspect is known to police and does not have a driver’s license.

She said the ordeal was traumatizing.

“It was shocking,” she said. “But I know other people have had it go a lot worse and I’m grateful that I was able to come home.”

ORIGINAL STORY: 10:17 a.m.

A man was arrested and then released on conditions Monday afternoon after a woman was assaulted outside a North Kamloops grocery store.

According to police, Mounties were called to the parking lot of a store in the 700-block of Fortune Drive just after 1 p.m. for a report of an assault.

“According to the report, a man assaulted a woman in a parking lot,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said.

“The investigation is ongoing. A man was arrested and released with conditions. Charge recommendations are anticipated as part of the assessment and approval process.”

According to a number of posts on social media, the incident took place outside the North Kamloops Safeway and the victim was an elderly woman.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.