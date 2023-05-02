Cache Creek motel evacuated as floodwaters continue to rise

UPDATE: 4:52 p.m.

Firefighters in Cache Creek conducted a tactical evacuation Tuesday afternoon at a motel due to worsening flooding in the community.

The Cache Creek Motor Inn was evacuated due to its proximity to floodwaters rushing through Cache Creek.

“The motel behind the firehall is totally flooded out,” Cache Creek Fire Department Chief Tom Moe told Castanet Kamloops.

“We just did a tactical evacuation of it. Then all through town it’s just a mess.”

A video sent to Castanet Kamloops shows standing water in rooms at the motel, which is located next to the path of the floodwaters.

UPDATE: 3:38 p.m.

The intersection of Highway 1 and Highway 97 in Cache Creek is underwater.

A Castanet Kamloops reporter in the village said water is flowing over the intersection as of 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Debris can be seen in the water and is starting to pile up on the side of the road. Traffic is still getting through.

Water can be seen rushing onto the highway next to the Dairy Queen restaurant, which has closed temporarily due to the the flooding.

Cache Creek spilled its banks over the weekend and the B.C. River Forecast Centre expects waters to continue to rise in the coming days.

UPDATE: 2:36 p.m.

The Village of Cache Creek is providing sandbagging materials for residents as water levels continue to rise, with more flooding expected.

Cache Creek residents received an emergency alert on Wednesday afternoon advising them that sand and bags are now available in the parking lot of the community’s library.

Cache Creek spilled its banks over the weekend and flooding has been ongoing since then. The B.C. River Forecast Centre issued a flood warning for the area on Tuesday afternoon, indicating waters are expected to rise due to warm weather and forecast precipitation.

Residents are advised to bring their own shovel and to be careful when placing sandbags.

“When placing sandbags please stay well back of banks as they are becoming heavily undermined,” the alert reads.

“Always work in teams of at least two and wear a personal floatation device.”

ORIGINAL STORY: 9:44 a.m.

Cache Creek suffered “devastating” flood damage overnight, according to its mayor, but the exact extent is not yet clear.

“I haven’t been out looking at it yet this morning, but last night in the evening it was devastating,” Mayor John Ranta told Castanet Kamloops on Tuesday morning.

“More water came through the community.”

Reader photos show flooding on roadways in the community and significant damage to a property on the outskirts of the village — a property that was ordered evacuated over the weekend when Cache Creek spilled its banks.

Ranta said the damage to that property is extensive. He described it as being “essentially wiped out.”

“I’m sure there’s water in the house and one trailer on the property is knocked off its footing,” he said. “Another shelter he had is knocked off its footing. It’s just devastating.”

Ranta said he’s not sure whether the resident of the property has followed the evacuation order.

“Well, we hope so,” he said. “I don’t know. You can tell people to do what they’re supposed to do, but sometimes they don’t do it.”

Ranta said he expects village council to look at a long-term fix to what has become a seemingly annual emergency, perhaps by building a dike or other infrastructure.

“I’m sure it can be fixed,” he said.

“Over the next few months I’m sure council will consider the options and put in place a more permanent solution.”

A local state of emergency is still in place in Cache Creek.

Meanwhile, a flood watch remains in effect for Cache Creek and a number of other Interior waterways.