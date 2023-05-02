Cache Creek hit with 'devastating' flooding overnight, mayor says

Photo: Jody Carey Flooding damage in Cache Creek Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Cache Creek suffered “devastating” flood damage overnight, according to its mayor, but the exact extent is not yet clear.

“I haven’t been out looking at it yet this morning, but last night in the evening it was devastating,” Mayor John Ranta told Castanet Kamloops Tuesday morning.

“More water came through the community.”

Reader photos show flooding on roadways in the community and significant damage to a property on the outskirts of the village — a property that was ordered evacuated over the weekend when Cache Creek spilled its banks.

Ranta says the damage to that property is extensive. He described it as being “essentially wiped out.”

“I’m sure there’s water in the house and one trailer on the property is knocked off its footing,” he said. “Another shelter he had is knocked off its footing. It’s just devastating.”

Ranta said he’s not sure whether the resident of the property has followed the evacuation order.

“Well, we hope so,” he said. “I don’t know. You can tell people to do what they’re supposed to do, but sometimes they don’t do it.”

Ranta expects village council to look at a long-term fix to what has become a seemingly annual emergency, perhaps by building a dike or other infrastructure.

“I’m sure it can be fixed,” he said.

“Over the next few months I’m sure council will consider the options and put in place a more permanent solution.”

A local state of emergency remains in effect in Cache Creek.

Meanwhile, a flood watch remains in effect for Cache Creek and a number of other Interior waterways.