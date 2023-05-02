Police arrest man accused of setting fires in North Kamloops alleyways

Photo: Castanet Staff

A Kamloops man was arrested for arson this weekend after allegedly lighting two fires in alleyways on the North Shore.

Mounties were called to the 1000-block of Lethbridge Avenue where Kamloops Fire and Rescue had responded to two fires in an alleyway, one between Lethbridge Avenue and Sherbrooke Avenue and the other between 10th and 11th streets.

Residents sprayed the fires with garden hoses before KFR arrived.

A fence and garbage container were damaged.

“Officers attended and as part of the investigation, a suspect was identified and arrested nearby on Selkirk Avenue,” said Cpl. Crystal Evelyn, Kamloops RCMP spokesperson.

“He was held in custody for a bail hearing Monday evening and remanded until his next court appearance, scheduled for today.”

Owen Lee Coty, 26, of Kamloops, is currently charged with two counts of arson.

Anyone who witnessed the fires or has video or information about the investigation can call police at 250-828-3000.