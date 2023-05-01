Mounties still not sure how man died before he was found in dumpster

Photo: Castanet Police stand near a dumpster in Valleyview on April 21, the day after the body of Gregory Troy Hamilton was discovered between two apartment buildings.

Police say they’re still working to determine the cause of death for a man who was found dead last month in a dumpster in Valleyview.

Gregory Troy Hamilton’s body was located inside a dumpster in the 1900-block of Curlew Drive at about 11:30 p.m. on April 20.

Police said an autopsy was recently completed but investigators are still not certain how Hamilton died.

“The circumstances are suspicious surrounding the manner in which he was discovered,” Kamloops RCMP Sgt. Nestor Baird said Monday in a news release.

“We are continuing to work with the BC Coroners Service to determine an exact cause of death.”

Baird said Mounties are still hoping to speak with witnesses who have information or video relevant to the investigation.

Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.