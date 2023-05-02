Northpaws to feature new players, menu and theme nights in upcoming season

Photo: Kamloops NorthPaws The Kamloops NorthPaws will open their sophomore West Coast League season on June 2 in Victoria against the HarbourCats. Their home opener is slated for June 6, when the Portland Pickles will visit Norbrock Stadium on McArthur Island.

With first pitch a month away, the Kamloops NorthPaws are covering all their bases for the upcoming baseball season with a new roster, stadium menu and theme nights.

The Kamloops NorthPaws’ sophomore season in the West Coast League will get underway on June 2 in Victoria against the HarbourCats. The club's home opener at Norbrock Stadium is set for June 6, when the Portland Pickles are slated to visit.

NorthPaws general manager Jenna Forter said the club made a changeup to the roster after naming Keith Francis as the new head coach.

“Upon Keith stepping in — he was good with our roster, and he's added a couple guys from a few different schools,” said Forter.

“We have six local guys, which I think is amazing for the community of Kamloops. And then a lot of them are coming from Canada and the United States, and we actually have one joining us from New Zealand this year.”

Forter said the club is looking for more billets to host players from late May to the middle of August.

The NorthPaws still need eight more beds to house their players before May 25.

“We have quite a few host families returning from last year and they said that they had an incredible experience,” said Forter.

“That's all we're hoping for, is that we can find some good homes to welcome the boys into the community and create some lifelong friendships.”

Forter said the club has been batting around ideas for theme nights, such as a fan appreciation night, a first responder night, and a BC SPCA night.

“Just really working on getting our fans engaged in the game, and then building upon what we what we did last year," she said.

“You know, I think we really knocked it out of the park last year and it was a really, really good time for a very wide demographic of people in Kamloops.”

The NorthPaws have also hired a new food and beverage director to field a new menu at Norbrock Stadium on McArthur Island.

“It's going to be similar to ballpark fare. But Alex, he's a very talented chef — he's red seal,” said Forter.

“He's going to have a few kind of different items that we're going to see how our fans like it. And then of course, as always, everything's going to be made in house and made fresh to order.”

Forter said the club has also been working to cut wait times to ensure spectators enjoy every inning.

NorthPaws tickets are available for purchase online.