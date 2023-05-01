Harper's Trail owners celebrate retirement with month of library wines, live music

Photo: Harper's Trail Winery

Kamloops' first winery will be releasing an exclusive selection of library wines to celebrate the owners’ retirement.

Ed and Vicki Collett, Harper's Trail's owners, will be showcasing a collection of signature cellared varieties from 2011 to 2020.

“These wines reflect a piece of Harper’s Trail history,” Ed Collett said in a news release.

“And at the same show how each wine continues to evolve and gain complexity with additional time in the bottle.”

The library collection’s limited release will only be available through the winery on its Shuswap Road property over May.

Visitors to the winery will have access to the full selection of library wines and the opportunity to taste through several focused tastings including three-year vertical flights featuring Pinot Noir, Cabernet Franc, Chardonnay, and Riesling.

A selection of three-year vertical bundles were specially curated and are available for purchase online.

Harper’s original winemaker, Michael Bartier, and a panel of local sommeliers and wine industry professionals tasted through a decade of wine’s to curate the library release features.

“It’s hard to capture in a few words the essence of what we tasted but let’s just say that we were all very impressed with the overall quality and age-worthiness of these wines,” said Bartier.

“It is not often that people get the opportunity to experience library wines and the chance to taste a particular wine over several vintages. It is quite fascinating,” says Bartier.

Special pricing will be offered on current vintage and library wines with a 15 per cent discount for 3 bottles or more, 20 per cent for 6 bottles or more, and 25 per cent for 12 bottles or more.

“It’s an incredible opportunity to experience a multi-vintage tasting and to stock up on current and past favourites from Harper’s Trail,” Vicki Collett said.

The winery will be open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday in May.

Happy hour specials with live music will take place on Fridays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Harper's Trail was listed for sale in February.