Free Comic Book Day returns Saturday for first full event post-pandemic

Photo: High Octane Comics

High Octane Comics is bringing back Free Comic Book Day for their 20th anniversary.

Free Comic Book Day sees every major publisher put out special comics to be given away for free at comic book stores across North America on Saturday.

The event has been going strong for more than 20 years.

“We’re celebrating 20 years of High Octane Comics being in business this year, as well,” said High Octane Comics assistant manager Randy Wagner.

“I guess this is kind of our birthday party too.”

Free titles this year include Avengers, Spider-Man & Venom, Justice League, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Conan the Barbarian, Star Trek and Star Wars.

Wagner said that there will be a wide variety of comics for all ages and interests.

“It’s all about trying to connect with readers of all types,” he said.

Free Comic Book Day has been scaled back over the past few years due to the pandemic, but will return Saturday full swing.

“All things considered, FCBD has been a little quieter the last couple years,” said Wagner.

“But now the fun is back and we’ve got plenty of comics to give away.”

High Octane, at 250 Third Ave., will be open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

More information on Free Comic Book Day is available online.