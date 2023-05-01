Cache Creek mayor says community is 'stabilizing' amid local state of emergency

Contributed

The local state of emergency in Cache Creek is still in effect, and the mayor of the village said things are "stabilizing" in the community 80 kilometres west of Kamloops.

Cache Creek Mayor John Ranta told Castanet the state of emergency was issued to evacuate a resident in the creek's path.

"The local state of emergency was put in place in order to issue an evacuation order for a resident who lives right in the path of Cache Creek, just east of town," said Ranta.

"You have to have a state of local emergency in order to issue a an evacuation order."

The state of emergency was declared on Sunday. Ranta told Castanet on Sunday night that the worst of the flooding appeared to be over.

Video submitted by a reader yesterday showed the evacuated property surrounded by water, adjacent to Highway 1.

Ranta said he doesn't believe there's been any additionally damage to property, and no other residents have had to evacuate.

"Things seem to be stabilizing a little bit around here," Ranta said.