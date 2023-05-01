Kamloops restaurants ready for patio season as warm weather arrives

Patio season has officially kicked off in the Tournament Capital.

Kamloops restaurants, bars and pubs are beginning to break out umbrellas and chairs for patrons to enjoy cold beverages while also enjoying the warm weather.

“The three weeks of rain we had there was a little hard on the patio season, but now this nice weather going straight into 30 C — I think it’s going to be a great start, going to start hard I think,” said Keegan Wiley from Carlos O’Bryans.

“I’m excited for a good summer, lots going on in Kamloops. So I think it’ll be a good time.”

Timmy Foster, manager at Frick & Frack, said their patio season has just begun, opening up last week.

The tap house is looking forward to the Memorial Cup in late May when hockey fans descend on the city.

“Anytime one of the hockey teams come in to play the Blazers, they usually come here. So we get that. We usually get a lot of people before the games and after the games. So, it get’s steady for that,” Foster said.

Cordo restaurant and pub will be setting up its patio this Tuesday to welcome the warm weather.

“We always do our patio every year and it's getting up on Tuesday. It's it's a nice big patio is a whole restaurant, our whole patio space. And then we have high tables, low tables, we got little heaters. It's gated. Yeah, it's perfect,” said server Makayla Clifford.

“I think it's just more people just want to be outside and if you can eat and drink and do all the things you love, but also be outside. I think it just feels less like more relaxing.”

Restaurants are expecting busy patios as warm weather continues.