Kamloops to reach highs of 30 C, chance of showers and strong winds

Madison Erhardt

Kamloops is expected to see temperatures reach highs of 30 C over the coming week, according to Environment Canada.

Low chances of showers can be expected throughout the week, with gusting winds early on.

Monday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. Wind becoming northwest will reach speeds of 50 km/h. Temperatures will reach a high of 26 C during the day. Monday night will see clear skies with a low of 12 C.

Tuesday will see be one of the hottest days of week, with temperature reaching 30 C — over 10 C above seasonal temperatures. Tuesday night is predicted to have clear skies and a low of 12 C.

Wednesday will continue to see lots of sun, with a daytime high of 30 C. Wednesday night will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a low of 14 C.

Thursday will see a mix of sun and cloud, with highs only reaching 25 C throughout the day. Cloudy periods can be expected at night, with a low of 13 C and a 30 per cent of showers

Friday will continue to see both sun and cloud with a high of 26 C and a 30 per cent chance of showers. Friday night will see a low of 12 C.

The weekend will see a mix of sunny and overcast skies with temperatures around 24 C, according to Environment Canada.