Evacuated home near Cache Creek surrounded by water, video shows

Contributed

UPDATE: 8:55 p.m.

The Village of Cache Creek remains under a local state of emergency.

Only one home remains on evacuation order.

Video submitted by a reader shows the evacuated home surrounded by water along Highway 1, east of Cache Creek.

The video was taken just after 8 p.m.

UPDATE: 7:10 p.m.

Cache Creek Mayor John Ranta is hopeful that the worst of the flooding is over.

He believes the cooler weather Sunday will help slow down the fast-moving waters.

"We hope that it won't get worse. It actually improved overnight. The water is no longer flowing over Quartz Road, and whatever was blocking the culvert under Highway 97 seems to have cleared itself out," Ranta told Castanet.

"It's not as disastrous as what we saw last night, and we are optimistic that, without significant rainfall and with cooler temperatures, we have already passed the worst of it. However, that may be wishful thinking."

Ranta said the local state of emergency was declared on Sunday afternoon to evacuate a property.

"We have one property that is under threat, and we feel that it should be evacuated," he said. "A local state of emergency must be declared before an evacuation order can be issued."

The property in question is located on the north side of Highway 1, east of Cache Creek.

Ranta said he is not currently concerned about any other properties.

UPDATE: 4:50 p.m.

The Village of Cache Creek has declared a local state of emergency due to flooding.

According to the Village of Cache Creek Facebook page, the state of emergency was issued at 3:45 p.m.

At this time, a single property is under evacuation order. "The RCMP have already been in contact with the property owner. No other properties are currently under evacuation alert or order," the Facebook post said.

According to the village, further updates will be provided via Voyent Alert and Facebook.

UPDATE: 10:55 a.m.

Cache Creek mayor John Ranta said flooding occurred over Highway 97 on Saturday before a blockage was removed from a culvert and the water descended beneath the highway again.

“For a period of time, there was water flowing over Highway 97 near the Dairy Queen,” said Ranta.

“I think a log had gotten stuck in the culvert and somehow or other that cleared itself, and the water went down two or three feet just in a matter of moments.”

Ranta said the water was flowing under the highway when he left Saturday night around midnight.

He said that the village was seeing water flowing over Quartz Road as well, after the culvert had been filled up and was being channeled back into the stream bed using Gabion baskets.

Ranta cautioned residents to stay clear of the riverbanks during the flooding event.

Cache Creek, along with the rest of the region around the Lower Thompson River, was placed under a Flood Watch by the River Forecast Centre Sunday morning, which means river levels "will approach or may exceed bankfull."

ORIGINAL 10:00 a.m.

The previously issued high streamflow advisory from last week has been upgraded to a flood watch on the Lower Thompson River, as hot temperatures bring more snowmelt down from the mountains.

The BC River Forecast Centre issued the Flood Watch Sunday morning, warning of potential rising river levels that may approach or “exceed bankfull” along the Lower Thompson River. This includes Cache Creek, Deadman River, Criss Creek, Bonaparte River and surrounding areas around Cache Creek and Skeetchestn.

The flood watch has also been extended to the Nazko River and West Road River further north in the Cariboo region.

The River Forecast Centre says a strong upper ridge that “brought hot temperatures across the province” could cause rivers and creeks in these areas to rise.

The Centre said snowmelt rates in mid-elevation areas saw 25 mm to 50 mm of snow water equivalent Saturday when Cache Creek spilled over its banks, causing water to pool on roadways.

With high temperatures expected to continue into next week, rises in river levels are expected across the region, with increased potential for flooding in other rivers expected.

The River Forecast Centre has maintained its High Streamflow Advisories for most of the BC Interior, including the Upper Fraser areas around Prince George, the Middle Fraser around areas like Quesnel, Williams Lake, Lhoosk’uz Dene, and the South Interior, including remaining areas in the Lower Thompson, Salmon River and through the entire Okanagan.

A map of all the River Forecast advisories and watches can be found here.

These areas can expect to see river levels rapidly rise, but no major flooding is expected. Some minor flooding in low-lying areas is possible.