Flooding reported Saturday night in Cache Creek as waters rise

Photo: Sheila Olson This photo was taken near the Cache Creek firehall at about 9 p.m. on Saturday, showing water pooling in the village west of Kamloops.

Cache Creek spilled its banks Saturday night, causing water to pool on roadways in the village 80 kilometres west of Kamloops.

Photos and videos shared on social media late Saturday show water pooling near the Cache Creek firehall and heavy equipment arriving to begin removing debris from a culvert.

Village officials took to social media on Saturday afternoon to say Cache Creek was expected to spill its banks.

Residents have been asked to stay at least 20 feet away from all waterways.

The Village of Cache Creek closed roads on Thursday in anticipation of high water.

The BC River Forecast Centre issued a high streamflow advisory Wednesday for much of the B.C. Interior with high temperatures in the forecast this weekend.